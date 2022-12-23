Final Fantasy XIV Online Releases Patch 6.3 Today

Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Patch 6.3 Today

Square Enix has revealed a brand new patch for Final Fantasy XIV Online, as players can download Patch 6.3 with a ton of new content next month. The name of the patch is called "Gods Revel, Lands Tremble," and it will be launched on January 10th, 2023. Aside from the obvious pushing of the current storyline in the game, you'll also get new main scenario quests, a new alliance raid, a new trial mode, and more revolving around a slight winter theme. We have all the notes below and the trailer to show it off.

New Main Scenario Quests – In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero. She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path…

In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero. She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path… New Side Story Quests – Continue Tataru's Grand Endeavor and the Tales of Newfound Adventure.

Continue Tataru's Grand Endeavor and the Tales of Newfound Adventure. New 8-Player Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) – As ever, the faux commander craves tales of death-defying derring-do, and in a bid to satisfy him, you cast your mind back to your frenetic encounter with the eikon Sophia. The memory remains vivid even now, and you find yourself facing the Goddess once more, your very survival hanging in the balance…

Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) – As ever, the faux commander craves tales of death-defying derring-do, and in a bid to satisfy him, you cast your mind back to your frenetic encounter with the eikon Sophia. The memory remains vivid even now, and you find yourself facing the Goddess once more, your very survival hanging in the balance… New Final Fantasy XIV Online 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne.

Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne. New Ultimate Raid (Patch 6.31) – Launching two weeks after Patch 6.3, challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the latest Ultimate battle.

Launching two weeks after Patch 6.3, challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the latest Ultimate battle. New Dungeon – Lapis Manalis – In pursuit of voidsent, you learn of an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald where garleans once practiced the reaper arts. But what will you find there deep in the heart of the mountain?

Lapis Manalis – In pursuit of voidsent, you learn of an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald where garleans once practiced the reaper arts. But what will you find there deep in the heart of the mountain? Duty Support Updates – Support will be added for the remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons (The Great Gubal Library, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, The Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol and Baelsar's Wall) so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.

Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality-of-life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more.

A number of quality-of-life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more. Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added.

New Leap of Faith map added. Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict PvP arena, new custom deliveries and more.