Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Details To Patch 6.3

Square Enix has released new details today for the upcoming Patch 6.3, coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online shortly. The details were revealed during a special live stream that took place on Twitch, in which we got info on not just 6.3, but also 6.35 from Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida. You can read the notes form the company below and check out the full livestream down at the bottom, as this patch will be released into the game this January.

"Set to launch in early January 2023, Patch 6.3 includes a number of new activities for players to undertake alongside job balance changes, additions to the housing system, and more. Additional updates scheduled for Patch 6.35 were also shared, including additions to Island Sanctuary, a new series of daily tribal quests, and the next stage in the Hildibrand story saga."

New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

New Side Story Quests – Continue Tartaru's Grand Endeavour.

New 8-Player Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Unreal Trial – Battle Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne

New Ultimate Raid – Challenge a fearsome enemy in the latest in the Ultimate series.

New Dungeon – New challenges await in Lapis Manalis.

Duty Support System – Support for the remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.

Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added

Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict map, the introduction of new custom deliveries, and more. "Yoshida also confirmed the addition of new housing wards to existing districts, giving more players the chance to purchase a home for themselves or their Free Company in Final Fantasy XIV Online. More details will be available on the Lodestone in the near future. Looking ahead, Patch 6.35 will also include a number of updates." Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality of life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals, and more…

New Tribal Quests: Loporrits – New daily quests for Disciples of the Hand.

New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – The highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Manderville Weapons Update