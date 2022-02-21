Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Ten Year Support Plan

Square Enix has revealed their plans to make sure that Final Fantasy XIV Online has longevity as they revealed an intense support plan. During the latest "Letter from the Producer" livestream on Twitch, which you can check out down below, the company has Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida basically lay out an intense ten-year plan for the game, as they intend to add a number of additions to Final Fantasy XIV Online in order to keep the game active, lively, and evolving with more online RPG experiences. Which players will be able to enjoy both solo and with others. This includes upgrading the game's graphics, which was one of the big things they touched on. We have the dev notes for you here as it looks like the company has no plans to abandon the MMORPG anytime soon.

Beginning in the upcoming Patch 6.1, it was revealed the in-game Trust System, which currently allows players to tackle select main scenario dungeons with a party of NPC comrades, will be further expanded. This feature allows players to enjoy the story at their own pace, without needing to seek out a party of fellow players. Patch 6.1, which is currently set for release in April, will see the Trust System implemented for all the main scenario dungeons of A Realm Reborn, with more to be added at a later date. Additionally, to support new players and those seeking a single-player experience further, several low-level main scenario duties will be adjusted to support an accessible, solo-play experience. Looking further to the future, Yoshida also confirmed work is underway to begin the game's first graphical update, with the first enhancements aiming to be implemented with the launch of the next expansion pack, and more to follow. Improvements are planned for both character and world visuals, and will encompass elements like higher-resolution textures, improved material qualities, and better lighting and shadow effects.

Finally, a partial roadmap of new content planned for upcoming patches was also announced. This is not a comprehensive list, and there is far more unannounced content still to be revealed. The recent release of universally acclaimed expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker brought an end to the Hydaelyn and Zodiark saga, but a wealth of new adventures and challenges will still be coming for players, including: Patch 6.1 Series New Main Scenario Questline – Patch 6.1 – 6.5

"Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures" – Patch 6.1 – 6.5

"Tataru's Grand Endeavor" Sidequest Series – Patch 6.1 – 6.5

Myths of the Realm #1 (Alliance Raid)

Crystalline Conflict (New PvP)

Arkasodara Tribe Quests and Dailies

Dragonsong's Reprise (New Ultimate Duty)

Ultima's Bane (Unreal)

Trust Support for A Realm Reborn (Patch 2.0) Main Scenario Dungeons

New Calling Card-Style UI (Name TBD)

New Hairstyles for Hrothgar

Empyreum (Ishgard Housing)

Custom Deliveries: Ameliance

Plus, New Trials and other assorted updates… Patch 6.2 Series Trust Support for A Realm Reborn 2.X Main Scenario Dungeons

Trust Support for 2-3 Heavensward™ Main Scenario Dungeons

New Weapon Enhancements

New "Criterion" Dungeon with Variable Difficulty (for 1–4 Players)

"Island Sanctuary" Debuts

Plus Pandæmonium, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more… Patch 6.3 Series Trust system for Remaining Heavensward Main Scenario Dungeons

Deep Dungeon Series #3

Ultimate Duty #5

Island Sanctuary Updates

Plus Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more… Patch 6.4 and Patch 6.5 Series Trust system for Stormblood™ Main Scenario Dungeons

"Criterion" Dungeons #2 & #3

Additional Area for Island Sanctuary

Plus the Conclusion to Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more…

More Plans for Patches 6.4 and 6.5 are being made as we speak!