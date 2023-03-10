Final Fantasy XIV Releases New Patch Alongside New Puma Partnership Square Enix and Puma have teamed up for an all-new apparel partnership tied to Final Fantasy XIV, as the game gets Patch 6.35.

Square Enix has released a brand new patch for Final Fantasy XIV this week, as they revealed a partnership with fashion brand Puma. Patch 6.35 brings the next stage in the Manderville weapon enhancement quest series to the game as you get to further explore that thread. As well as the latest Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos, which will give you the chance to explore an ever-changing laboratory for special rewards. Meanwhile, Puma has a brand new line of apparel for you to check out, as well as footwear and accessories, all tied to the game to bring a bit of geeky gamer fashion to your life featuring your favorite game. We have notes on the patch below, and more details about it can be found on their website.

New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – An ever-changing dungeon whose architecture is never quite the same each time players enter to explore its depths. All players will begin at level 81, and only by fighting the enemies within will they be able to gain the strength and experience needed to explore its secrets.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures – After enduring a series of surreal misadventures on the moon, Inspector Hildibrand has made it back to the star's surface. He and his eclectic crew launch themselves directly into the search for Master PuPu's missing companion—an endeavor which attracts the attention of old acquaintances both affable and aggravating…

Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons – Lord Godbert has been diligently deciphering his ancestor's manual in a bid to recreate the magnificent Manderville weaponry. Though stymied by cryptic code for quite some time, the key to advancing the augmentation process is finally in his well-manicured hands!

Tool Enhancement Quests – Splendorous Tools – Emerging from a hermit-like existence at the bottom of the Tempest, a legendary craftsman makes his triumphant return home! The Crystalline Mean provides the stage for a new saga of splendid tools and ardent artisans.

Final Fantasy XIV Online and apparel brand PUMA have also teamed up to create a special collection that celebrates Final Fantasy XIV Online's 10th anniversary and embodies the beloved game's theme of the duality between light and dark. The new aesthetic collection, designed by Puma for Final Fantasy XIV Online, consists of footwear, apparel, and accessories, which combine iconic Puma DNA, contrasting color palettes, and iconic graphics and characters from the visually immersive game. The collection will be available from March 15, 2023, in-store and online at puma.com in select markets, and from March 25, 2023, in North America.