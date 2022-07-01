Final Fantasy XIV Reveals Details To Upcoming 6.2 Patch

Square Enix revealed new details of what will be coming to Final Fantasy XIV when they release the 6.2 Patch this August. During the latest Letter From The Producer livestream on Twitch, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida shared details of the patch, which will be called "Buried Memory". For the first time you will be able to build your own personal island sanctuary during what is essentially solo content. Harkening to familiar farming titles, you'll gather materials, build facilities, care for creatures, and more, without previous crafting or gathering experience. He also teased more about Patch 6.18 which will be released on July 5th, which will add the long-awaited Data Center Travel feature. You can read more below and check out the full notes here.

Yoshida also shared the latest information regarding what players can look forward to when Patch 6.2 launches in Final Fantasy XIV, including: New Main Scenario Quests – The latest chapter in the story continues.

– The latest chapter in the story continues. New Side Quests – Tataru's Grand Endeavor continues.

– Tataru's Grand Endeavor continues. New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

– The Fell Court of Troia New Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date.

– A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. Further details to be announced at a later date. New 8-Player Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2.

– Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2. New Unreal Trial – Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

– Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) PvP Updates – PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also resume, along with PvP action adjustments.

– PvP Series 2 and Crystal Conflict Series 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Rival Wings will also resume, along with PvP action adjustments. Further Main Scenario Reworks: The Duty Support feature will be expanded to include main scenario dungeons from Snow Cloak through The Vault. The Steps of Faith Trial will be reworked into a Solo Quest Battle Thornmarch Trial will be revamped

Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including job adjustments for both PvE and PvP, updates to Adventurer Plates, Glamour Dresser expansion from 400 to 800 slots, and more.

Additionally, details were also shared about what content will be coming at a slightly later date, as part of Patch 6.25: New Side Quests – Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25.

– Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25. New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will unlock through the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline.

– Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will unlock through the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline. New Tribal Quests: Omicron – Disciples of the Land focused quests

– Disciples of the Land focused quests New "Variant Dungeons" Battle Content – Previously called "Criterion Dungeons," players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Dungeons will feature branching routes, which change depending on player action within the dungeon.

– Previously called "Criterion Dungeons," players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Dungeons will feature branching routes, which change depending on player action within the dungeon. Another Path: Criterion Dungeons – High difficulty four-player content, which features a visually similar area to the Variant Dungeons, but will have a set route. The Criterion Dungeon content will feature two options of varying difficulties, each with their own unique set of rules and characteristics.