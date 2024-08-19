Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XVI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XVI Finally Arrives On PC In Mid-September

Square Enix finally put a date on the PC release of Final Fantasy XVI, as it will arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store next month

Article Summary Final Fantasy XVI PC release confirmed for September 17, 2024, on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Free demo available now for download on both platforms.

Follow Clive Rosfield in a dark fantasy world filled with epic battles and Eikons.

Game offers story-focused and action-focused modes to cater to different player preferences.

Square Enix has finally put to bed a long-standing question about Final Fantasy XVI, as we finally have a PC release date for the RPG title. As you may recall, the game was a PlayStation exclusive when it first launched back in June 2023. The team promised there would be other releases down the road but really didn't give us specifics. Now we know it will be released for both Steam and the Epic Games Store as Complete Editions on September 17, 2024. What's more, they have released a free demo of the game on both platforms, which you can download right now.

Final Fantasy XVI

The first fully fledged Action RPG in the mainline Final Fantasy series. An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title "First Shield of Rosaria" and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake. A plethora of powerful swordplay techniques and Eikonic abilities lie within Clive's remit—and it is up to you to decide which ones you wish to learn or upgrade. If you're having trouble choosing, upgrades can be unlocked automatically.

Story-focused mode is recommended for those players who are less comfortable with action games and wish to focus more on the game's story elements. In this mode, Clive will automatically evade some attacks, and epic Eikonic combos can be triggered with simple button presses. Action-focused mode, where Clive's every action is controlled by the player, is available for those who are confident in their skill—or want to test it.

