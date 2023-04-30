Fireball Wizard Will Be Released For PC & Mobile This June Get ready to bring the pain in the fieriest way possible, as Fireball Wizard has been confirmed for release on PC and mobile next month.

Developer ginTronic and publisher PID Games have released a new trailer for Fireball Wizard, along with new info on the game and a release date. The team confirmed the game is headed to mobile devices as well as PC via Steam on June 20th, 2023. The game will have you taking on the role of Harry the Wizard, who uses all of his powers and abilities to blast trough multiple levels in this retro platformer. We got more info ont he game for you below, along with the latest trailer to enjoy.

"Explore Wizardonia, a magical world filled with danger and wonder in Fireball Wizard! As a powerful wizard, you'll explore a pixelated landscape filled with treacherous enemies and obstacles. Use your unique abilities to launch deadly fireballs, defeat fearsome bosses, and uncover secrets hidden in mysterious forests, caves, and castles. Fireball Wizard offers a unique blend of action, adventure, and puzzle solving, making it the perfect game for anyone looking for an authentic gaming experience. With a variety of challenging enemies and multiple environments to explore, Fireball Wizard offers a magical and intense gameplay experience that will keep you on your toes for hours. Master your skills, upgrade your equipment, and become the ultimate fireball wizard as you progress through the game's many levels. As you travel through the game world, you will encounter a variety of puzzles and obstacles that will test your skills and push you to the limit. But never fear; as you progress, you'll unlock new abilities and spells to aid you in your quest. Put on your wizard's robe, grab your staff, and get ready to become the ultimate fireball wizard!"