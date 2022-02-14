First-Person RPG Abermore Set To Launch In Late March

Sold Out Games and Four Circle Interactive have announced an official release date for Abermore, along with a brand new trailer. The first-person RPG will have you relying more on stealth than anything else as you make your way up in the world to earn riches and become famous (or infamous). The game will be released on March 29th, 2022 for Steam, but before that, you can check out the new trailer down at the bottom.

Abermore is a first-person stealth RPG where players adopt the mantle of "The Unhanged Man", a legendary Robin Hood-esque figure in the strange and surprising city of Abermore, during the 18 days in a run up to a daring heist. Every campaign is unique, daisy chaining together robberies, across countless level variations. Each new day provides new stories to stumble into, spoils to sell on the Blackmarket, and potential collaborators to help you as you prepare for the ultimate score: "The Feast of the Lucky Few."

Explore the neo-Edwardian city of Abermore to encounter the weird and wonderful characters that inhabit the city. If you can pull off their challenging demands they may help you towards your ultimate goal. Each ragtag crew you assemble can help make the final heist that little bit easier in a unique way. In the 18 day run-up to the grand heist every day will be different. There are countless characters with quests, people to help and unique robberies to be carried out. Every mission level is procedurally generated so you will always have to be on your guard and hope Lady Luck is on your side.

"The Unhanged Man" has the ability to use supernatural powers that can be acquired from tarot cards which are a blessing from Lady Luck. There are 14 unique abilities that can help guide your way, muffle your footsteps and protect you should you need it. Use the 18 days you have to prepare to acquire better equipment. You can barter with fences in the Black Market to sell your stolen goods and buy new weapons and get creative with some of the more 'unconventional' tools of the trade. While you must plan your heists carefully, sometimes you have to improvise. Utilise all that Abermore has to offer in innovative ways to stay hidden and achieve your goals, whether that is a banana, rubber duck or a time bomb…