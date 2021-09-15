First-Person Shooter Industria Will Release September 30th

Headup Games along with developer Bleakmill have confirmed that September 30th will be the official release date for Industria. This first-person shooter takes you to an alternate 1989 in Berlin, Germany as The Wall is being torn down. But in the middle of this time of celebration, you are searching for a missing work colleague in the middle of what appears to be a weirdly futuristic cityscape. Can you find them in this eerie Lynchian environment? You can try it for yourself when it comes out on September 30th on PC for Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Berlin, 9th November 1989: The streets are full of people. After four decades of division, thousands of cars are rolling across the inner-German border. The Wall is finally open! At the same time a man disappears in a secret research facility near East Berlin. His goodbye message reaches you too late. You drive back to the office, where the State Security has already destroyed all records of the research project. The complex is deserted and empty. The search for Walter takes you deep into the center of the facility – right into the heart of the universe, where time seems to stand still. The dark secret lurks – well hidden – behind the curtain. In the end, it is horrible insights and the questions of responsibility that make you dive deeper and deeper into a strange, surreal yet familiar world.

Industria has been in development for 6 years, started out by a two-man team, with four other individuals joining the project, all working on the game in their spare time. Industria offers a truly unique vision that combines the imagery and themes of surrealism and science fiction to build an unforgettable world ravaged by an enigmatic menace. Industria focuses on story first, with intense FPS action sequences to drive the player through the narrative to save their friend and discover the secrets behind Hakavik and its downfall.