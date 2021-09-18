Fish Fans Rejoice As You're Getting Aquarium Designer

The latest in the never-ending line of simulator titles has been revealed as you can give fish a proper home with Aquarium Designer. Playway, along with Games Operators and developer Sigur Studio have created a simulator game where you basically create and design special aquariums for different types of fish, all depending on where thy usually like to roam and what they like to do in a tank. The game will be released on Steam on October 21st, but before that, you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

Have you ever dreamed about your own aquarium? Do you already have one, but it's not enough? Or maybe you want to test yourself before having the real fish tank? This s a game for you! In Aquarium Designer you can design and create realistic fish tanks of various scales – from small fish tanks to large aquariums. Fill them with all the kinds of different aquatic species – angelfish, bettas, goldfish, and many, many more! Aquarium Designer creates an opportunity to make an ideal aquarium and behold your creation!

In Aquarium Designer you design the aquariums for the customers and earn money to buy new elements to use in the future! Restaurants, hotels, offices, or even a rich businessman's residence – every place can benefit from a colorful fish tank teeming of life! Read the client's design brief, choose the shape and size of the fish tank, then add all the necessary equipment – filters, water conditioners, and air pumps. Throw in some gravel, decorations, and fish and there it is – ready for use! The better you do the more money you earn!

Every professional needs some time off! In Aquarium Designer you can enjoy creating your very own fish tank in two creative modes – Casual and Realistic. You can try different configurations and elements, but always remember about the future residents of your fish tank – that means the fish of course! Different species have different needs and require specific conditions. And if anything goes wrong, you can always try again – no animals will be harmed!