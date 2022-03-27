Five Leagues From The Borderlands Goes Up For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment announced that they have now put the Third Edition of Five Leagues From The Borderlands up for pre-order. This book serves as the latest addition to the "Five X From The X" series as you are thrown into procedurally generated experiences for either solo or group gameplay, as they have given you a series of options for both world exploration and dungeon crawling. All of which has been set in a harsh, battle-torn fantasy world that is filled with monsters and disasters that look to consume everything. You can read more about it below as the book is currently going for $48.

Perfect for those new to fantasy or miniature gaming, Five Leagues From the Borderlands can be played on a 2x2ft or 3x3ft space, with any miniatures you own, a handful of six-sided dice, a pair of percentile dice, and paper and pens. The game is designed from the ground up with solo-play in mind, but it is suitable for co-op gameplay as well. Five Leagues From the Borderlands features over 100 different enemy types, 17 unique foes, and six scenario types that can play out in many ways. Can your band of hardened heroes reclaim the land from the darkness, or will they be just another group of fallen warriors, forgotten to time? Fast-moving miniatures agnostic rules, developed specifically for solo & co-op adventure wargaming with a procedurally generated campaign world

Create a Warband of hard-as-nails adventurers, whether human or one of five other origins, and follow their story! Develop their skills, gain spells and magical weapons!

Explore and map out the game world, meet people on the road, delve into ancient ruins, discover strange villages and brooding lairs — all the while engaging in desperate battles

Undertake epic quests, face off against fearsome monsters and foil your enemy's plans as they are revealed to you

A host of random tables and systems provide unexpected challenges and fodder for new adventures in a living, breathing world that will unfold before your eyes

Several options to tailor the game difficulty to your tastes, as well as mechanics to add your own narrative element