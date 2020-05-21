Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted Launches On Nintendo Switch

This morning, Steel Wool Studios announced that Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted has launched on the Nintendo Switch today. Released in 2019, the game brings together several classic scenarios from the FNAF universe and combines them into one massive indie horror game. The game comes with updated graphics and frights from the games that helped the series become the dominant indie series of the 2010's, complete with rumble interaction to freak you out as you play the game on controller or handheld. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game is available for download on the Nintendo eShop as we speak.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted is a collection of classic and original mini-games that showcases the best gameplay across the Five Nights universe. The games are divided into groups by game of origin and sorted by increasing difficulty. Players must survive terrifying encounters with the Five Nights at Freddy's series fan's favorite killer animatronics in a collection of games containing hours of adrenaline-fueled fun that players can now take on the go! "Where fantasy and fun come to life!" YOU'RE HIRED – Time to get your hands dirty. Repair claustrophobic air vents, troubleshoot broken animatronics that could activate at any moment, or spend your evenings cowering in the nighttime security guard office

CELEBRATE – Confront your favorite killer animatronics including; Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, Springtrap, The Mangle, Funtime Foxy, and Circus Baby

FUN FUN FUN PRIZES – Toys, Plushies, Bobbleheads, and candy candy candy! Earn super fun prizes you can play with at the interactive Prize Counter! Collect well-hidden Faz-Tokens to unlock even more rare collectibles for more SUPER FUN FUN FUN!

PIZZA PARTY – Scenes from classic titles have been updated and remade for a fully immersive experience including; Five Nights at Freddy's, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 3, Five Nights at Freddy's 4, and Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location