Jurassic World Evolution 3 Reveals First New Dino: Lokiceratops

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has shown off one of the first new dinosaurs you'll be able to use in the park as they revealed the Lokiceratops

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 introduces Lokiceratops, a new ceratopsid dinosaur discovered in Montana in 2019.

Lokiceratops thrives peacefully with small herbivores, but uses its horns for defense in the park simulation.

The game features over 80 prehistoric species, enhanced breeding, and new multi-generational dinosaur care.

Build and customize your park with advanced terrain tools and immersive new attractions for your guests.

Frontier Developments has revealed the first new dinosaur they're adding to Jurassic World Evolution 3, as players will be able to show off the Lokiceratops for the first time. In the real world, this dinosaur was found in Montana in 2019, taking its name from the Norse god Loki. In the game, this new species tends to live peacefully with small groups of other herbivores and ceratopsids. But their horns give them the ability to defend themselves when need be. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on PC and consoles on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

