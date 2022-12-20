Five Nights At Freddy's – Scare-In-The-Box Launches December 30th

Funko Games revealed a brand new physical tabletop title for Five Nights At Freddy's with the Scare-In-The-Box, set to launch next week. This particular game has been inspired by the suspenseful, fan-favorite series but takes it back to an old-school way of playing games. Those who dare try it out will be encouraged to push their luck as they crank the box without waking Freddy. Much like the classic Don't Wake Daddy, but with a horror twist! This all-new mechanical jump-scare game captures the essence of Five Nights at Freddy's while putting everything into a practical game that doesn't take a lot to learn to play it.

The game is for 2-8 players as you will use arcade tokens to wind up the box and attempt to be the last person to wake up Freddy from his jack-in-the-box home. It looks like a cool take on the series as they have done their best to incorporate the things that have made the video game series popular with something that could be centralized for multiple people to get in on the action and have some fun. You can read more about the game below as it will go on sale sometime in early 2023 for $25.

Beware the scare! Push your luck and try to survive in this exciting game inspired by the smash-hit series. Turn the crank as far you dare… but if Freddy pops out, you're captured! Whether you pass the box or take a risk, Scare-in-the-Box will have you laughing with fear!

Pop-up action Freddy creates edge-of-your-seat suspense!

Creepy music and sound effects capture all the scares of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Two ways to win: play it safe and outlast your opponents, or spend a token to scare them!

Quick, engaging gameplay is fun for groups of all sizes.