Five Parsecs From Home: Planetfall Confirmed For February Release

Five Parsecs From Home: Planetfall has been put up for pre-order as the new TTRPH will be released sometime in February 2026

Article Summary Five Parsecs From Home: Planetfall launches February 2026 and is available for pre-order at $55.

Solo or co-op sci-fi adventure where players build colonies on treacherous, alien worlds.

Features tactical miniatures combat, colony expansion, deep research, and evolving encounters.

Compatible with previous Five Parsecs titles and offers multiple epic endings for your colony.

Modiphius Entertainment has confirmed the release window for their latest TTRPG release, Five Parsecs From Home: Planetfall. The company announced the latest edition of the minimalist title, which you can do solo or co-op with other players, is up for pre-order this week. They've priced it at approximately $55, with a scheduled release window of February 2026. We have more details about the book below for those looking to try out the new sci-fi title.

Five Parsecs From Home: Planetfall

Prepare to embark on the grandest Five Parsecs adventure yet as you make planetfall on a world filled with wonders, terrors, and difficult challenges. Planetfall is a solo and co-op adventure game where you take the role of a crew of colonists, scientists, and explorers from the mighty Unity of Humankind, building a colony on an alien world packed full of long-overgrown crashed starships and dangerous ancient ruins, while contending with mysterious and hostile lifeforms.

You will have to direct your colony's expansion and research as well as commanding your characters and troops in tactical miniatures combat. Over time, your colonists will gain experience and improve their combat abilities, while the R&D department adapts alien tech to upgrade your armories… and perhaps even your very bodies. The game is playable with any miniatures you would like to use and requires only a small figure count per battle. Rules are compatible with characters brought over from Five Parsecs from Home, Tactics, and Bug Hunt, allowing you to chain together the grandest space adventure you have ever experienced.

Easy combat rules, allowing a single player to handle action quickly.

Packed with random tables including artifacts, colony events, crises, and more.

14 mission types ranging from exploration to pitched battles to delves among alien ruins.

Tactical enemies including pirates, renegades, outlaws, alien raiders, K'Erin landing parties, Converted recon teams… even hostile fellow colonists.

In-depth research system with 13 scientific theories, 40 buildings, and 8 augmentations to unlock.

As you explore, you will map out the world around your colony, and create your own unique encounter tables, filled with bizarre and evolving table-generated lifeforms.

Assailants specific to the Kensington Reach setting: Introducing the psionic, saurian Slyn and ancient robot guardians, the Sleepers.

Multiple epic endings are possible for your colony.

