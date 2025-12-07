Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flotsam, Pajama Llama Games, Stray Fawn Publishing

Flotsam Has Launched Version 1.0 On Steam

After having a lengthy development period and some time in Early Access, the full version of the game Flkotsam is available now

Article Summary Flotsam 1.0 launches on Steam, ending its Early Access with a fully playable survival town-builder.

Manage drifters and build a floating town by recycling trash in a cheerful, flooded world setting.

Version 1.0 adds a main narrative questline, new specialists, regions, and an upgrade system.

Discover ten new buildings, achievements, and quality-of-life improvements for deeper gameplay.

Indie game developer Pajama Llama Games and publisher Stray Fawn Publishing have officially launched Version 1.0 of their latest game, Flotsam. The game had been in Early Access for a while, but now the survival town-builder set in a flooded world has released the full game this past week. We have the latest trailer as well as details of everything added to it here.

Flotsam

Flotsam is a cheerful and relaxing survival town-builder in a flooded world. The player oversees a group of drifters navigating a polluted ocean on their mobile floating town. Search for garbage to recycle into wonky workshops and desalinators, providing drifters with fresh water and shelter. Craft pollution washers to clean food, prevent disease, and keep drifters happy. Flotsam aims to create an ever-changing world featuring diverse biomes and landmarks. Traverse the dynamic environment while managing power via fossil or sustainable generators. Balance town weight and footprint to maneuver past submerged viaducts, mysterious ruins of cities, and polluted forests. Seek help from stranded seagulls, refugees, and specialist drifters to thrive in this feel-good apocalypse!

Recycle trash from the flooded world to build your mobile floating town.

Maneuver your town through ocean obstacles in a randomized, feel-good apocalypse world.

Keep your drifters healthy by creating shelter and collecting fresh water and food.

Manage drifter morale by cleaning polluted food and decorating the town.

Befriend seagulls and search for specialists to enhance your town with farms, tugboats, med pods, and desalinators.

Colorful 3D art style with hand-painted and outlined textures.

New To Version 1.0

Main Narrative Questline – Experience a complete story campaign for the first time.

– Experience a complete story campaign for the first time. Specialist Quests & 4 New Specialists – Each specialist has their own quests and unique roles, New specialists include Chemist, Electrician, Birdkeeper, and Aquaculturist .

– Each specialist has their own quests and unique roles, New specialists include and . New Upgrade System – Install upgrades like Air Filters and Gas Bags to enhance town performance.

– Install upgrades like and to enhance town performance. New Regions – Explore Industry , a hazardous, highly polluted area, and the Polluted Woods , now split into healthy and toxic zones.

– Explore , a hazardous, highly polluted area, and the , now split into healthy and toxic zones. Ten New Buildings – Including advanced bio-energy systems and new production pipelines.

– Including advanced bio-energy systems and new production pipelines. Achievements & Quality-of-Life Reworks – More reasons to replay, explore, and perfect your floating paradise.

