Halo Infinite Launches Noble Intention Event For February The latest event to comne to Halo Infinite is on right now, as you'll need to complete challenges in Noble Intention to earn big rewards.

343 Industries has added a new event to the mix for Halo Infinite, as you can take part in the Noble Intention event right now. The event kicked off last week and will be running all the way to February 21st, as this limited-time event will give you several rewards just for playing the game. However, the main goal of this event is to complete Challenges, which all go toward helping you progress the Event Pass. We got more details of the event for you below, as well as a look at the new gear you can pick up during this time.

"Thom-A293 perished in the aforementioned game's live-action "Deliver Hope" trailer, blowing up a Covenant vessel from the inside with a tactical nuke. Rosenda-A344 remained in obscure background fiction, cited as a potential replacement on the team for Emile-A239. And now, these two Spartans return in the Noble Intention Event for Halo Infinite, along with additional Halo: Reach-themed cosmetics for your MARK V [B] Armor Core in a free 10-tier Event Pass to bring the Winter Update to a close. Alongside the event, we've also launched the Community Collection playlist, which features four community-made Forge maps in matchmaking."

"Noble Intention Event Pass outlining the ten free rewards. Oh, and don't forget to complete all of your Challenges this week, which will unlock the Wedgewood Spriggan armor coating for your MARK V [B]. The blue-toned Wedgewood Spriggan coating for the MARK V [B] armor core. In Season 1 and the Winter Update, the armor and aesthetics of Halo: Reach have been brought back into the spotlight, and it seemed fitting that the natural culmination before we return to the events of Season 2 was to revisit Noble Team in a new story. You've unlocked their Armor Kits. You've rebuilt some of your favorite custom Spartan looks. And now, with the arrival of Thom and Rosenda, it's only fair that you get to see them in action."