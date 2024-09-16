Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Flowstone Saga, Impact Gameworks

Flowstone Saga Release Date Pushed Back To Late September

After running into a slight roadblock from Valve, the release date for Flowstone Saga was pushed back by a week and a half to fix it

Article Summary Impact Gameworks delayed Flowstone Saga release to September 26 due to Valve controller support approval.

Flowstone Saga offers a choice between turn-based and real-time combat with unique puzzle mechanics.

Explore Ocean's End with pixel art, build New Riverstone, and tackle diverse biomes and enemies.

Features include epic story, customizable strategies, mini-games, and co-op mode for dynamic gameplay.

Indie game developer Impact Gameworks and publisher Doyoyo Games have announced that they have had to delay the release of Flowstone Saga. The 16-bit JRPG-inspired adventure game was originally scheduled to be released tomorrow, September 17. However, there's been a slight change of plans as the team hit a "roadblock" from Valve in its approval process for having controller support. According to the team, the issue has been fixed to make the game 100% controller-only compatible, including full Steam Deck compatibility. Because of this, the release has been pushed to September 26, 2024. That's the only real change as we now have to wait an extra week and a half.

Flowstone Saga

Enter the world of Ocean's End and play as Mirai – a spunky heroine who builds her party and home as she begins to embrace her new-found powers and find her place in the world. With an innovative twist on combat, Flowstone Saga allows players to choose at will between turn-based and real-time combat – skillfully making use of puzzle combat mechanics to shake things up. Tactical thinking triumphs over pirates, giant beetles, and at least ONE axolotl! Fans of classic SNES and PlayStation RPGs will feel right at home as they explore, build, fight, and cast their way through Flowstone Saga's mysterious world.

Gorgeous pixel art with painstakingly handcrafted areas sprawling across multiple biomes.

An epic story grand in scope, but with plenty of heart and charm.

Designed with accessibility in mind – including multiple difficulty options and a turn-based "Hold" mode.

Improve, expand, and decorate the hub town of New Riverstone – helping its citizens and making it your own.

Mini-games with unique and quirky ways to play … and profit!

In co-op assist mode, join the fight with a friend in battle.

Lots of ways to create unique battle strategies and express yourself: equipment customization, perk trees, job system, and more!

