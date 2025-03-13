Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.

Article Summary Master Tapu Koko raids with top counters: Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, and more.

Defeat Tapu Koko efficiently with teams of two or more trainers in Pokémon GO.

Catch Legendary Shiny Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO with a 1 in 20 chance.

Seek 100% IV Tapu Koko with CP 1810 or 2263 for top stats.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Koko, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Koko Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Koko counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Tapu Koko.

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Koko can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

