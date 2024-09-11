Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Flowstone Saga, Impact Gameworks

Flowstone Saga To Be Released On Steam Next Week

Flowstone Saga has released new info and a trailer for the game, as it will be released on PC via Steam this coming Tuesday

Article Summary Flowstone Saga, a 16-bit JRPG-inspired adventure, launches on Steam September 17, 2024.

Explore Ocean’s End, build your party, and uncover ancient ruins in this epic story of adventure.

Innovative combat lets players switch between turn-based and real-time modes with puzzle mechanics.

Features include co-op assist mode, hub town customization, mini-games, and diverse combat strategies.

Indie game developer Impact Gameworks and publisher Doyoyo Games have confirmed Flowstone Saga will be released on Steam next week. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a 16-bit JRPG-inspired adventure game in which you'll explore the collective set of islands that make up Ocean's End. You'll meet tons of people, explore ancient ruins, deal with pirates, find treasures, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will be released on September 17, 2024. And in case you can't wait, the game has a free demo on Steam you can play right now.

Flowstone Saga

Enter the world of Ocean's End and play as Mirai – a spunky heroine who builds her party and home as she begins to embrace her new-found powers and find her place in the world. With an innovative twist on combat, Flowstone Saga allows players to choose at will between turn-based and real-time combat – skillfully making use of puzzle combat mechanics to shake things up. Tactical thinking triumphs over pirates, giant beetles, and at least ONE axolotl! Fans of classic SNES and PlayStation RPGs will feel right at home as they explore, build, fight, and cast their way through Flowstone Saga's mysterious world.

Gorgeous pixel art with painstakingly handcrafted areas sprawling across multiple biomes.

An epic story grand in scope, but with plenty of heart and charm.

Designed with accessibility in mind – including multiple difficulty options and a turn-based "Hold" mode.

Improve, expand, and decorate the hub town of New Riverstone – helping its citizens and making it your own.

Mini-games with unique and quirky ways to play … and profit!

In co-op assist mode, join the fight with a friend in battle.

Lots of ways to create unique battle strategies and express yourself: equipment customization, perk trees, job system, and more!

