Flying Wild Hog Will Release Space Punks Into Early Access

Poland-based studio Flying Wild Hog has revealed new details about their latest game Space Punks, as the game will be headed to Early Access. This particular game will be the first title to be released by Jagex's third-party publishing division, Jagex Partners. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out yet, this is a top-down looter shooter with characters that look like they might come from Dimension-X and have races with the Neutrinos.

Beyond the description below, not much is really know about the game beyond that. We do know that the company plans to release it into Early Access starting on July 14th, however, they haven't listed it on any major PC platforms as of the date we're writing this up. They will also be holding a beta for the game sometime this Winter, which seems like a backwards way of doing it since the Early Access version would technically count as a beta period for most developers. And then sometime in 2022, we'll see a proper release of the game. So we'll see how they plan to go about doing things in about a week and a half. In the meantime, you can enjoy the trailer here showing off more aspects of the game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Space Punks – Official Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/3a6yQj7KrHc)

Space Punks features crazy, over-the-top action in a unique, irreverent sci-fi setting. Players are given the chance to blast their way to fame, glory and wealth by taking on lucrative contracts on far-flung planets against impossible odds. Space Punks is designed to be a living, breathing, and ever-changing game world – a true living game built in line with Flying Wild Hog's creative mission to make action-packed, fast-paced, and wholeheartedly unique titles that transport players into unexpected and exciting new worlds.