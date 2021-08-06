Focus Home Interactive Has Acquired Retro Developer Dotemu

Focus Home Interactive announced this week that they have officially acquired the retro gaming developer Dotemu. The grander details of the deal weren't revealed beyond the idea that they have acquired 77.5% of the share capital of the company, giving them the majority stake and, in effect, control over the company. Dotemu is responsible for several familiar retro titles like Windjammers 2, Streets Of Rage 4, YS Origin, and more. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement below as we now look forward to seeing what comes of the new acquisition.

"The arrival of Dotemu marks a key step in the acceleration of the Group's growth and in the diversification of its expertise," said Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home Interactive, declared. "By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up a new revenue stream and new market shares to conquer in a fast-growing sector. We are delighted to welcome to the Focus Group talents such as Cyrille Imbert and his teams, who have succeeded in making games attractive and giving them new life for millions of players around the world. Finally, this deal is just another step in our growth story. Following the integration of the Deck13 and Streum On studios, we are actively looking for other high-potential companies to accelerate our development and expand our offer."

"Joining the Focus Home Interactive Group was an obvious choice for Dotemu," said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu, added. "We share the same passion for video games, the same desire to improve, as well as the same values of respect and benevolence towards our partners and teams. While continuing its activities, this new collaboration will allow Dotemu to benefit from the incontestable expertise of Focus Home Interactive's teams for the production of AA titles and thus launch the production of future remakes or sequels on licenses of first-generation 3D consoles. While retaining the editorial and strategic independence that has made it so successful, Dotemu will be able to give even greater ambition to its projects and give itself the means to broaden the range of services offered to studios, in order to guarantee the success of their productions on the retro label as well as on the publishing label The Arcade Crew. Therefore, Dotemu is ideally positioned to achieve its ambitious growth plan to triple its turnover in the medium term. My mission will also be to share Dotemu's expertise with Focus Home Interactive's teams, to select and convince talented teams to join the Group in order to build, together, a key player in the video game industry on a global scale."