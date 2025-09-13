Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: FM26, football manager, Football Manager 26, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 Confirmed For Early November Launch

Football Manager 26 has been confirmed for release thisd November, as the team revealed all the changed to this year's edition

Article Summary Football Manager 26 launches in early November, powered by the Unity Engine for the first time.

Premier League is fully licensed and Women’s Soccer debuts, expanding the Football Manager experience.

New UI redesign offers enhanced tactics, scouting, and recruitment for both new and veteran managers.

Save game compatibility supports FM23 and FM24; FM26 Mobile launches as a Netflix exclusive.

SEGA and Sports Interactive have revealed more details about Football Manager 26, including the game's November release date. The game has shifted to Unity, giving it a more vibrant feeling than previous editions, which comes with a ton of improvements across the board to better support your experience. The team has also added women's football to the game, opening up new options for players to engage with. We have the full rundown of everything for this edition, as it will be released for PC, console, and mobile devices on November 4, 2025.

Football Manager 26

Powered by the Unity Engine for the first time, FM26 refreshes the entire managerial experience and sets a bold new standard in Sports Interactive's and SEGA's iconic history. Every match brings greater drama and spectacle thanks to new volumetric animations from real-life matches and glorious, upgraded on-pitch visuals. FM26 delivers new levels of authenticity, with the newly-licensed Premier League providing the ultimate stage for this redefined era. A new world of possibilities is opened up by the arrival of Women's Soccer. Seamlessly integrated into the FM ecosystem as one soccer playing world, this debut is backed by the most comprehensive database of its kind and a host of licensed competitions set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

A reimagined user interface gives players greater control and influence over the make-or-break decisions in every career. Designed to be more intuitive for all players from series newcomers to FM veterans, FM26's User Interface underpins further improvements across tactics, scouting and recruitment. Also launching day one is Football Manager 26 Console, which brings the new era of soccer management to players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. FM26 Console (Xbox), as well as FM26 (PC/Mac), will both be available via Xbox Game Pass. Football Manager 26 Touch is also returning to Nintendo Switch for an eighth season, launching digitally on December 4.

Despite being on a whole new engine, technology that converts your saved games to the new format means that FM26, FM26 Console and FM26 Touch will all launch with save game compatibility for Football Manager 2024 and Football Manager 2023. Football Manager 26 Mobile also launches on November 4 as a Netflix exclusive. Combining a retro feel with bespoke new features, FM26 Mobile is the only title in the suite not switching to Unity at this time. Additionally, FM26 Mobile will be the first edition in our Mobile series with save game compatibility functionality*.

