For Some Reason, Domino's The Noid Is Joining Crash Bandicoot

In what feels like a really weird crossover event, the old Domino's mascot The Noid will be joining up with Crash Bandicoot. Specifically on the mobile title Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, where he will be a special character added to the game for a brief time. In case you're too young to remember this character, The Noid basically is a physical representation of being "annoyed", which is what you are when your pizza is delivered late. So they turned it into a character that for a brief time was as popular as any mascot you see today. (This is all real kids, check him out.) Starting May 7th, the Noid will join the game as one of the featured mini-bosses, pitting players against him as you make your way through the story, doing your best to "Avoiding the Noid" as much as possible in a whole new light. You'll also be getting access to exclusive Domino's pizza-themed player skins, just in case you feel like having Crash look like a delivery driver.