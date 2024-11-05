Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Centurion Developments, Forgotten But Unbroken

Forgotten But Unbroken Announces November Release Date

Forgotten But Unbroken has confirmed its release date, the WWII strategy game will come out for PC in just a couple of weeks

Article Summary Forgotten But Unbroken releases on November 18 for PC, offering an immersive WWII strategy experience.

Play as resistance fighters and engage in tactical battles against the Axis forces in Europe.

Build a team from six specialist classes, encountering legendary WWII combatants on both sides.

Experience real war stories with native language dialogues, manage your base, and shape the war's course.

Indie game developer and publisher Centurion Developments has confirmed the release date for Forgotten But Unbroken, as it arrives later this month. In case you forgot this particular title, this is a WWII strategy game that is based on factual events that took place during the war, as you play as resistance fighters fighting against the Axis in Europe. The game will be released on November 18 for PC via Steam, but before that, you can see a new trailer above.

Forgotten But Unbroken

Forgotten but Unbroken is a tactical turn-based strategy game that honors the unsung heroes of World War II. Live the untold tales of forgotten warriors, whose actions, though lost in history, will live on forever. Manage your base, strategically position units, and lead a resistance of international heroes against the Axis forces. Immerse yourself in a unique narrative, where every decision shapes the course of war.

Lead your own resistance group – Build a powerful team of specialists from 6 classes: Sapper, Commando, Medic, Soldier, ​ Heavy Gunner, or Sniper.

– Build a powerful team of specialists from 6 classes: Sapper, Commando, Medic, Soldier, ​ Heavy Gunner, or Sniper. Impress your allies – Make a good impression through your strategies and actions, and your allies will help you by sending money, supplies & resources – They may even send you some of their elite units to fight alongside your heroes.

– Make a good impression through your strategies and actions, and your allies will help you by sending money, supplies & resources – They may even send you some of their elite units to fight alongside your heroes. Encounter Famous WWII fighters ​ – Face famous combatants from both sides. Jack "Mad Jack" Churchill, Vasily Zaitsev, Tommy "The Kilted Killer" MacPherson, Audie Murphy, and others. There are elite fighters on the enemy side, too: The most dangerous man in Europe, Otto Skorzeny, or lethal sniper Josef Allerberger.

​ – Face famous combatants from both sides. Jack "Mad Jack" Churchill, Vasily Zaitsev, Tommy "The Kilted Killer" MacPherson, Audie Murphy, and others. There are elite fighters on the enemy side, too: The most dangerous man in Europe, Otto Skorzeny, or lethal sniper Josef Allerberger. Play through an unbelievable but true story – Be part of Commander Martin's wonderful story of resistance, inspired by real events and told by an old WWII survivor who shared a room with the game's head of development in a Slovak hospital.

– Be part of Commander Martin's wonderful story of resistance, inspired by real events and told by an old WWII survivor who shared a room with the game's head of development in a Slovak hospital. An immersive experience – Each character is voiced in their native language, with nine spoken languages available in the game. ​

– Each character is voiced in their native language, with nine spoken languages available in the game. ​ Build & manage your base of operations – ​ Build, upgrade, and manage your base. Collect the spoils of war and gather resources to increase your chance of success in the next encounter. ​

