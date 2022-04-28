Forgotten Fables: Wolves On The Westwind Will Drop In Late May

Publisher Ulisses Spiele and developer Owned by Gravity have put an official release date on Forgotten Fables: Wolves On The Westwind. The team has put together this choose-your-own-adventure game that utilizes the world and people found in the tabletop game The Dark Eye. The game does its best to give you an original adventure you can explore that feels like everything is totally your call. The game is now set to be released on PV via Steam on May 25th, 2022. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait a month for it to come out.

Set in the dark fantasy world of Aventuria, Forgotten Fables: Wolves on the Westwind tasks players with making the right choices to save the lives of innocents across the lands. Play as the grizzled veteran warrior Alrik or the young wizard Nedime, unwitting heroes who are tasked with traversing the frigid countryside of Thorwal in search of an old threat that seeks to cause destruction and chaos. Travel across the realm on board the Keenwolf, a Thorwalian raiders' ship, forge alliances or make enemies of the unusual crew, and gather unique companions along the way.

Players on Steam can further immerse themselves in the world of The Dark Eye with Wolves on the Westwind: Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game plus an exclusive artbook, the analog solo adventure The Vampire of Havena, and the official game soundtrack. The Art and World of Wolves on the Westwind is a treasure trove filled with illustrations from the game and background on The Dark Eye and the Thorwal region and culture. The Vampire of Havena is a solo RPG experience that can be played without a master or teammates. Finally, the game soundtrack includes 9 atmospheric tracks from renowned composer team Yannick Süß and Robin Birner. Featuring authentic Scandinavian and medieval instruments, these tracks put listeners right into the world of Aventuria.