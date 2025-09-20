Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Binary Phoenix, Forgotten Fragments

Forgotten Fragments Will Be Released Next Week On Steam

The all-new puzzle platformer Forgotten Fragments will be coming out next week, as the game arrives on Steam this Wednesday

Article Summary Forgotten Fragments launches next week on Steam, offering over 1000 handcrafted puzzle platformer levels

Play solo or co-op as Enid, Ryder, or Dayen to piece together a shattered world and recover memory fragments

Each campaign includes 4 worlds, unique bosses, and secret levels hidden behind special torches

Unlock skins, improve level times, and discover collectibles for deep customization and replayability

Developer Binary Phoenix and publisher Assemble Entertainment have given Forgotten Fragments a proper release date for next week. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a new puzzle platformer in which you will traverse over 1000 handcrafted levels as one of three characters to find all of the fragments scattered throughout each of them. The game can be done as a single-player advenuture, or done in co-op, however you see fit to clear them out. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on September 24, 2025.

Forgotten Fragments

The universe of Forgotten Fragments is about piecing together memory, loss, and rediscovery. Our trio of heroes Enid, Ryder, and Dayen each embody a different side of that journey, bringing their own perspective to the adventure. Players will stitch a shattered world back into place, rekindling light where darkness has settled. Use the spheres power to light the torches and complete the level. But it won't always be easy: you'll need to aim your throws well and launch them before the time limit runs out. Uncover Enid's story as you recover the forgotten fragments, or team up with a friend to unravel all the secrets of the two-player campaign. Each campaign has its own levels!

Each campaign features 4 worlds to explore, with over 60 levels each. But the challenge doesn't end there, as you can replay each level to improve your time and become the best! At the end of each world, you'll face a powerful boss, each with their own unique mechanics. Get ready to apply everything you've learned during your adventure to emerge victorious in these battles. Find the hidden collectibles in some levels to unlock skins and customize your characters. Make sure to explore every corner: to play the secret levels, you'll need to light special torches…

