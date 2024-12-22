Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Forgotten Ruins, Forgotten Ruins: The Adventure Wargame

Forgotten Ruins: The Adventure Wargame Confirmed For Q1 2025

Forgotten Ruins: The Adventure Wargame has been put up for pre-order, as the book will be released sometime in early 2025

Solo or two-player gameplay with five different enemy types and huge monsters.

Five X system offers solo thrills and GM-like control, adding strategic depth.

Explore unique transformations and magical rewards for a rich story experience.

Modiphius Entertainment loaded a new title up for pre-order this past week, as Forgotten Ruins: The Adventure Wargame is available right now. The content is based on the Forgotten Ruin book series, and it features the 'Five X' game system and rules from Five Leagues from the Borderlands and Five Parsecs from Home. The book offers up adventures that can be played solo or with a friend, so you don't need to snag a big group together in order to play. The 160-page full-color book will run for $45 and will be launched sometime in Q1 2025.

Forgotten Ruins: The Adventure Wargame

A time of danger, a secret mission, mysterious tech, and now you and your platoon of rangers are in a strange world inhabited by orcs, sorcerers, and dragons! Forgotten Ruin: The Adventure Wargame takes you to the strangest battlefield yet, pitting state-of-the-art firepower against fantastical monsters. Just hope the orc horde runs out before the ammunition does! Based on the Forgotten Ruin book series, the rules are powered by the 'Five X' game system from Five Leagues from the Borderlands and Five Parsecs from Home, unleashing the same solo adventuring thrills. Command your squad while the game rules control your enemies as they move and fight. You can even play with a friend by splitting your squad into two fire teams or designating one of you to control the enemy like a Game Master. This adventure wargame offers an exciting mix of tabletop tactics for miniature figures and randomly generated campaign play, providing a unique, story-rich experience.

Full rules for miniatures combat on strange battlefields, including powerful heavy weapons, leadership tactics to customize your squad, spells, and off-map fire support.

Stats for an array of foes to fight: 20 enemy forces with six different types (such as Assassins or Archers) as well as 20 huge monsters to challenge your firepower.

Rules to turn enemy champions into recurring villains.

Campaign rules, objectives, and rewards, including magical treasures, advancements, and, best of all…

Transformations! Ever wanted to be a centaur with a machine gun? An elf sniper? Or just a squad leader with a spell book? Your soldiers will not remain the way they were, and the changes can be quite unpredictable!

