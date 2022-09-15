Former Poly Bridge Developers Announce New Game: Plasma

Dry Licorice, a new development studio made up of former Poly Bridge and Kingdom devs, has announced a new game called Plasma. This particular game is a physics-based engineering playground title in which you will be able to create different creatures and designs, as well as explore mechanically complex devices, using the latest groundbreaking robotics physics engine. Complete with some user-friendly visual programming tools that will allow you to build most anything you desire. Right now, the game is set to be launched sometime in 2023, with the added bonus of being able to load designs into the Steam Workshop capabilities. We're guessing, based on that info alone, it will be Early Access followed by a full release maybe in 2024. Enjoy the trailer and info below on this latest game.

Plasma is the creation of Patrick Corrieri and Marco Bancale, the creators of Poly Bridge and Kingdom respectively, and places the players in a world where they can build any device they can imagine. Thanks to a state-of-the-art physics engine and user-friendly visual programming tools, players will be able to design complex robots, arcade machines, rampaging spiders, and even whole game worlds, and then share them with the community. As well as building, players will be able to download and iterate on each other's projects, easing the initial complexity curve and making it accessible for newbies to pick up. See a cool car and want to know how it works? Grab it, learn what makes it tick, then change it to your liking, and make your own variation.

Plasma creations can be brought to life thanks to a visual programming interface, the Sketch, enabling both beginners and advanced players to experiment, tinker and create unique devices, gizmos and fully-interactive robots and mechanoids. Thanks to the built-in sharing platform anyone can make these available for others to discover, use, learn from and modify. Alongside the ability to create whatever they can imagine, players will discover a world of challenges and experiences designed by other members of the community. Here, in a tech-toy-like setting, players of all ages will be able to explore and learn the visual programming system step by step, building knowledge over time.