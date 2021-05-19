Formula 1 Fan Pack Will Launch In Rocket League On May 20th

Formula 1 fans rejoice as Psyonix will be adding the F1 Fan Pack into Rocket League starting tomorrow, May 20th. Adding to this season's worth of content, players can now take some of the fastest cars around, all decaled up depending on who they like, and can toss them into the fray on the field. They look pretty nice in the game and, while there are a few tiny differences between them and the real deal, we're not holding that against them as they got the look down pretty well. You can read more about the pack and check out images and a video of them in action as it will go live tomorrow.

Prepare to take control and hit the apex in the internationally iconic Formula 1 car with all 10 teams in the Formula 1 Fan Pack! This new car has been fully equipped with rocket boost, a Dominus hitbox, and signature Pirelli Wheels and is ready for soccar. To celebrate the arrival of F1 in Rocket League, claim the Formula 1 Player Banner in the Item Shop for free beginning May 20! The Formula 1 Fan Pack and free Player Banner will be available until May 26, but will return later this year to coincide with major Formula 1 events. (Note: The items included in the bundle can only be equipped by the Formula 1 car. The Formula 1 car cannot be customized with all item types.) Here's everything added to your garage with the Formula 1 Fan Pack (available for 2000 Credits): Formula 1 2021 (car) Alfa Romeo 2021 Decal AlphaTauri 2021 Decal Alpine 2021 Decal Aston Martin 2021 Decal Ferrari 2021 Decal Haas 2021 Decal McLaren 2021 Decal Mercedes-AMG Petronas 2021 Decal Red Bull 2021 Decal Williams 2021 Decal

Pirelli Wheels