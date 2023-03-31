Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust Will Be Released This May Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust was revealed by Square Enix this week as the latest DLC content to come out for the game.

Square Enix revealed a brand new DLC addition to Forspoken as they are currently planning to release In Tanta We Trust this coming May. The DLC will have you diving back into the lands of Athia as Frey Holland, as you explore a new chapter of the story that will harken back to a point in time before the events of the main game. A mysterious voice is here to help you find a way to rid the Break from these lands, but are they everything they seem or just another problem? You can read more about the content below, as the DLC will be launching on May 26th. Those of you who purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will receive Early Access to the story DLC on May 23rd, while those who own the main game will be able to purchase this specific DLC separately when it becomes available.

"Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust story DLC will serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior to the events of Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself. In the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC, players will battle alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey's newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces. Scale to new heights in unique, vertically-designed environments with Frey's honed magic-enhanced parkour skills."