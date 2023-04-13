Fortnite Announces The Coachella Collaboration Is Returning Get ready to return to Coachella! Well, a digital version of it as they will once again collaborate with Fortnite for a special island.

Epic Games revealed that they are bringing back one of the most popular collaboration events to Fortnite as Coachella will return. After having a successful run last year, the two brands will once again collage to have a special island set up for people to go hang out on and have activities while listening to music from the festival by Porter Robinson. We got the rundown from the devs below, as you can find more detail on the official Fortnite blog.

New Coachella Island

Visit Coachella Island (island code 5449-4207-1280) in the "Epic's Picks" Discover row to earn XP and items! Starting April 14 at 3 PM ET until April 28 at 12 PM ET, explore the Art Park, play team vs. team minigames, and enjoy a variety of songs by Coachella 2023 performer Porter Robinson on the island! Coachella Island will remain active after the Coachella 2023 festival ends.

Groove to Fortnite Icon Radio

Jumping into Battle Royale? Listen to some of what Coachella 2023 has to offer by tuning into Icon Radio, which features 18 songs from artists featured in this year's lineup, from now until May 12.

Coachella Quests & Rewards

To celebrate the two weekends of Coachella, there'll be two sets of Coachella Quests going live in Fortnite on different weekends, with the first set starting tomorrow! Complete Coachella Quests on Coachella Island to earn XP and special items for your Locker, including the Hi-Fi Cacti Spray, Look at the Sky Lobby Track, and more. See the blog for more information on when each set of Coachella Quests goes live.

Dress the Part with Coachella Outfits

The Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric Outfits and their matching, music-reactive alt Styles and accessories will be in the Item Shop starting April 13 at 8 PM ET. The Outfits from Coachella and Fortnite's first ride together — Wilder and Poet along with the original Alto and Lyric — will also be in the Item Shop starting April 13!