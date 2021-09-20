Fortnite Brings Balenciaga Fashion & More Batman To The Game

Epic Games has released a couple of new additions to Fortnite today as they are doing a collaboration with Balenciaga as well as the return of Batman. First, the collab, as the company partners for the first time with a high-end fashion company for a special run of Balenciaga Fit Set outfits. This will give players some new fresh looks for four of the game's characters as you're getting the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, the Shady Doggo Outfit, the Fashion Banshee Outfit, and the Game Knight Outfit. They'll also be doing a few other in-game things, which we have a short list for you below. On top of that, the DC Comics crossover with Batman: Zero Point continues as the company has released a new trailer today showing off the new Batman costume being added to the game this season. You can enjoy the trailer for that below as every issue of the new six-part comic has redeemable codes to get the outfit.

Community-driven living look book campaign via the Strange Times Featured Hub – inspired by Balenciaga's aesthetic – which will be updated throughout the week. The new Hub and Balenciaga in-game retail store will showcase a rotating set of the Fortnite community's fashion on virtual billboards , featuri ng creative images that mash up players' self-expression, all set in an unexpectedly strange city.

A l imited run collab of physical apparel exclusively available in select Balenciaga stores and Balenciaga.com . The new line features hats, tees, hoodies and more inspired the community-favorite Retail Row, and hits shelves globally starting tomorrow, September 21.

A first-ever, behind-the-scenes Fortnite and Unreal Engine spotlight , showcasing the collaborative creative endeavor between the teams and the process involved to recreate the quality of the stunning real-life garments chosen by Balenciaga within the stylized world of Fortnite, as well as how the characters and Outfits were used to create spectacular real-world immersive 3D billboard experiences in London, New York, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batman Fortnite: Zero Point – Official Trailer | DC (https://youtu.be/TfGJKuT0qAI)