Fortnite Has Revealed Their Next Major Event Is Happening December 2

Epic Games are about to hit the reset button again on Fortnite, as the next major in-game event will happen next weekend.

Article Summary Fortnite's major "The Big Bang" event set for December 2, 2 PM ET.

Join the event early in Discover for pre-game preparation.

Creator-made experiences stay up until server downtime at 11:30 PM.

Photosensitivity warning: potential risk of seizure from flashing lights.

Epic Games dropped new info this morning about the next server reset event for Fortnite, as The Big Bang will arrive on December 2. The team released a new blog, which we have the info for you below, giving a brief warning that they will be moving into the next phase of the game next weekend with a major event for everyone to play. The event will kick in 30 minutes ahead of the eventual calamity, and by the name of it and the artwork here, it looks like the universe is going to implode before they introduce a new island, and whatever crossover characters will be included this time around.

Fortnite: The Big Bang

The Big Bang is a Fortnite event starting Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 PM ET. The experience will be available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts to gear up with any of your cosmetics. Invite your friends: the event supports parties of up to four players! Won't be near a dedicated gaming device during the event? The Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna services let you play Fortnite via cloud streaming on your computer or mobile device!

Availability & Downtime

To prepare for The Big Bang, Fortnite experiences made by Epic will be disabled starting 12 PM ET on December 2. Creator-made experiences will remain enabled until downtime for Fortnite v28.00 starts at 11:30 PM ET.

Photosensitivity & Seizures Warning

This event has flashing lights. If you have a history of photosensitivity, seizure, loss of awareness, or other conditions linked to an epileptic condition, consult a doctor before entering. Even if you do not have a history, you may still experience severe dizziness, seizures, epileptic seizures, or blackouts triggered by lights, flashes, or patterns while participating in this experience. IMMEDIATELY DISCONTINUE if you experience any discomfort.

