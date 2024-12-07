Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Ballistic

Fortnite Reveals More Details On First-Person Ballistic Mode

Epic Games revealed new details about the new Fortnite Ballistic mode on the way, as Early Access will start on December 11

Article Summary Epic Games introduces first-person Fortnite Ballistic mode for a fresh 5v5 experience.

Strategize using Flex Gadgets like Proximity Mine, Bubble Shield, and Recon Grenade.

Attackers plant a Rift Point Device, defenders prevent its detonation in six-round swaps.

Choose Ranked for competitive play or Unranked for casual gaming with player backfill.

Epic Games has revealed new details about a new first-person mode coming to Fortnite, as Fortnite Ballistic will offer players a different kind of experience. This will be a first-person, round-based, 5v5 mode in which you'll need to work as a team to plan out strategies to take out the other team. This will include using several Flex Gadgets you're somewhat accustomed to in Battle Royale. While we give props to Epic for stepping out of their comfort zone, it's pretty clear this is their version of titles like Valorant, Overwatch 2, and the recently released Marvel Rivals. We have some dev notes below, and you can read more on their latest blog, as the Early Access period will start on December 11.

Fortnite Ballistic

Fortnite Ballistic launches with the Skyline 10 map, a starting set of weapons, and a limited number of items. Beyond launch, we'll make adjustments based on player feedback and add new maps, weapons, and features. At the start of a Ballistic match, players are sorted into attackers and defenders and can select one of five Flex Gadgets to use during the match. Attackers aim to plant a reality-tearing Rift Point Device at one of two sites on the map, while defenders do their best to thwart the device from being planted and detonated. A round is over if the Rift Point Device explodes, or either team is fully eliminated. After six rounds, players will swap sides, giving defenders a chance to be attackers and vice versa. The game is over when either team has won 7 rounds total.

Flex Gadgets

Players can purchase the gadget they've selected and hold two of their Flex Gadgets in their inventory each round, which cannot be dropped or picked up from other players. When used correctly, Flex Gadgets can have a huge impact on the outcome of a round.

Booby-trap sites with the Proximity Mine, shield the team with the Bubble Shield, mark nearby enemies with the Recon Grenade, flush players out with a Frag Grenade, and launch enemies and allies away with the Impulse Grenade.

Ranked & Unranked Play

Unranked play offers a more casual Ballistic experience and has backfill for players who drop from matches. Ranked play is for those who want to test their talents against other players in a more competitive environment – the winning team gains rank, and the losing team loses rank.

Ranked matches will not have backfill. Players that leave Ranked matches receive a rank penalty and will not be able to join another match for a period of time.

Matchmaking in Ranked Ballistic is based on the average rank of a party. We'll be closely monitoring feedback around Ranked matchmaking and will make adjustments as needed.

