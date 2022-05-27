Fortnite To Launches Chapter 3 Season 2 Finale Event On June 4th

Epic Games revealed their final event coming to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2, as they will be bringing things to a head in Collision. Much like previous events, this is supposedly going to be the end-all-be-all for this season's content, and with it comes some major changes to the way you normally play as they tell that story. At 3:30pm ET on June 4th, the playlist will open up so you and your friends can prepare for what's to come. We have some of the details here and you can read the full notes on their blog, but essentially, this event will dominate the game for a brief period of time to set things up for Season 3, which will more than likely launch either immediately following the event, or be held until the morning of June 5th.

SUITING UP FOR THE FORTNITE COLLISION END EVENT The Collision playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the 4 PM ET start time, giving players enough time to suit up. To get amped up for this end-of-season event, everyone who logs in on June 4 starting at 8:00am ET will receive an exclusive Loading Screen and Lobby Track!

In the days leading up to the event, stop by the Item Shop and try on the Mecha Weapons Team Outfits, or look out for June's Fortnite Crew reveal so you're sure to roll up with the Squad in style.

Ensure you have the latest version of Fortnite downloaded on your device – Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and Nvidia GeForce NOW. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce NOW services let you play Fortnite via cloud streaming on your PC web browser or mobile device!

​COUNTDOWN TO COLLISION CHECKLIST With Collision marking the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, players will want to wrap up any remaining Quests and unlock all desired rewards before June 4 at 4pm ET.

Starting on May 31 at 9am ET, Bargain Bin Week kicks off once again and cuts the cost of all Character services and Exotic item trades for all your remaining Bars. Remember, your Bars will expire at the end of the Season!