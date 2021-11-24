Fortnite Will Close The Door On Chapter 2 Next Week

Epic Games revealed today that they're ready to put a fork knife in Chapter 2 of Fortnite as the finale will be taking place next weekend. The event will be taking place on Saturday, December 4th, at 1pm PT. But before that, there will be some things to do and take care of leading up to it for the next week and a half. The last time this game had a chapter-ending event, it nearly broke the internet. Even though everyone knew the game would eventually come back. Because why would you put an end to a game that makes you millions of dollars every year? Here's a brief rundown of what to expect over the next 10 days as we await the chaos.

The moment has come to take one last stand against the Cube Queen in Fortnite's Chapter 2 finale "The End" taking place on December 4 at 1pm PT. Players who fight back The Cube Queen by attending "The End" will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap! But no need to do it alone! Everyone will be able to join parties of up to 16 players for this one-time only, in-game event, with the playlist available 30 minutes prior to the start so players can reserve their spot. As a reminder, players will want to complete any remaining Quests, unlock any remaining rewards, and spend all their Bars before the "The End" begins, but good news, we're here to help: From November 25 at 4pm PT to November 29 at 4am PT, we'll be hosting a Power Leveling Weekend to round out your Season 8 progress. All players who log in before the end of the Season will also earn a 225,000 XP reward!

On November 30 at 6am PT, Bargain Bin Week arrives just in time for you to spend your Bars!

