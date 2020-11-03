Fortnite Will Launch The Ghost Rider Cup On Wednesday

The Marvel content continues in Fortnite as Epic Games will be launching the Ghost Rider Cup this coming Wednesday. Much like the previous event with Daredevil, you will have a chance to compete in a special event that will help you unlock the skin of Johnny Blaze as you will then strike fear into those who dare cause it themselves. We can only hope that if you do get this skin and drive a vehicle, a trail of fire will be left behind you. But let's be honest, that'sd wishful thinking. Here's a rundown from the devs on how to take part in the event starting on Wednesday.

Recruit two friends and compete this Wednesday, November 4th in the Ghost Rider Cup, which features the Marvel Knockout LTM (Trios). Go to the Compete Tab in the Game Lobby. Locate the Ghost Rider Cup and find the local time it starts for your region. The event playlist will be available in the playlist menu once the event has started. Note: You cannot fill into tournaments and you must reach account level 30 to participate as well as having 2-Factor Authentication set up. Participants who compete in the Ghost Rider Cup and the two other future cups will still earn the Nexus Glider. For more information on participating, read the Ghost Rider Cup Official Rules.

This will be the second cup featuring a hero. The next two will take place on November 11th and 18th, respectfully, and we're guessing based on the hero-to-villain ratio in the game, the next two will end up being villains. Unless they're really going to stack the deck with people not introduced into the game yet. Who do you think Fortnite and Marvel will make as the next two skins?