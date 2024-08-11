Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Channel 3 Entertainment, Foundry

Foundry Receives New Cables & Creations Update

Paradox Interactive revealed a new update into Foundry coming this week, as players can experience the content from Cables & Creations

Article Summary Experience new Data Cables for automating and streamlining your Foundry production lines.

Enjoy Mod Support through Steam Workshop, expanding your customization options.

Customize world generation with adjustable ore richness and quantity settings.

Utilize new Liquid Transport Ships and Decorative Blocks for enhanced logistics and aesthetics.

Channel 3 Entertainment and Paradox Interactive have revealed a new update for Foundry, as the Cables & Creations update is coming soon. Set to be launched on August 13, the content will include additions that have been designed and built directly from community feedback, as they are expanding the depth of factory customization, as well as increasing the complexity of production logistics. The update is also designed to improve the player's ability to control and design their production environments. We have the finer details of what you can expect to see below as it goes live this Tuesday.

Foundry – Cables & Creations

Data Cables: Revolutionize your production lines with Data Cables. Connect and transfer data between machines, build your own logic and streamline your production process by setting precise conditions for machine and logistic operations.

Revolutionize your production lines with Data Cables. Connect and transfer data between machines, build your own logic and streamline your production process by setting precise conditions for machine and logistic operations. Mod Support: Customize your production lines in ways you couldn't have imagined before with community-made content. The Steam Workshop offers a treasure trove of creativity to expand your factory.

Customize your production lines in ways you couldn't have imagined before with community-made content. The Steam Workshop offers a treasure trove of creativity to expand your factory. World Generation Resources Settings: Customize your experience and adjust the quantity and richness of ore to suit your playstyle, ensuring that each new world you create is perfectly balanced for your needs.

Customize your experience and adjust the quantity and richness of ore to suit your playstyle, ensuring that each new world you create is perfectly balanced for your needs. Liquid Transport Ships: These vessels move essential materials and are specialized in transporting liquids and gases. This addition ensures that your factory's liquid resources are managed with the same efficiency as your solid items.

These vessels move essential materials and are specialized in transporting liquids and gases. This addition ensures that your factory's liquid resources are managed with the same efficiency as your solid items. New Decorative Blocks: Add flair to your factory with new decorative blocks. Whether you're building for function or aesthetics, these new blocks help make your creations stand out.

Add flair to your factory with new decorative blocks. Whether you're building for function or aesthetics, these new blocks help make your creations stand out. Utility Buildings: Benefit from more lighting options and faster escalators to move around your factory quickly, improving navigation and management.

Benefit from more lighting options and faster escalators to move around your factory quickly, improving navigation and management. Better Screen Panel Accessibility: Easily read and interact with controls on your machine panels even in dense factory configurations or on small screens with the improved screen panel accessibility.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!