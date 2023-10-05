Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Foxhole, Siege Camp

Foxhole Announces New Naval Warfare Expansion

Foxhole will be taking the fight to the seas as the new Naval Warfare expansion will bring a ton of content to the game for the future.

Indie game developer and publisher Siege Camp has revealed the next expansion for their game Foxhole, as Naval Warfare is coming to the game. The content will be adding a ton of new items and modes to the game, taking combat to the ocean with full naval battles. You'll soon be able to command battleships, invade distant shores, conquer new island-based territories, and do it with thousands of players online. We have the full rundown of everything they have coming to the game, as it will be released on October 26.

"Naval Warfare will engage players in full-fledged naval battles. Across Gunboats, Destroyers, and awe-striking Battleships, soldiers will climb aboard player-built fleets with dozens of players on deck simultaneously. Deliver ammunition, launch depth charges, and deploy sea mines, all while maintaining and regulating ship systems, such as the engines, sonar, and navigation. Players must band together both above and below deck to outmaneuver enemy vessels. Prepare for intense fleet battles, where moment-to-moment decisions can be the difference between victory and defeat. Individual ship subsections can be targeted and destroyed, causing compartments to become flooded. In the heat of battle, seawater must be bailed out and leaks repaired to stay afloat."

"The largest threats may loom unseen, as submarines can ambush convoys and thwart naval invasions before they begin. Coordination and communication will be vital when balancing the many hazards that await players in the depths. The scope and scale of the persistent world has been expanded with the return of water-based regions. Storm beaches with amphibious landing crafts and construct portable harbors to support troops as they fight their way through enemy bunkers, trenches, and emplacements. Logistics forces have also been upgraded with new vessels for sea-based operations, and towable field weapons provide increased mobility. This expanded naval game, combined with island warfare, sets the stage for enthralling new campaigns that now span both land and sea."

Fleets of Ships – Build and deploy impressive fleets of Gunboats, Destroyers, and massive, screen-spanning Battleships with dozens of players on deck.

– Build and deploy impressive fleets of Gunboats, Destroyers, and massive, screen-spanning Battleships with dozens of players on deck. Massively Multiplayer Crews – Operate new classes of large naval vessels with crews that must work in tandem above and below deck, taking control of engine rooms, sonar, navigation, and other ship systems.

– Operate new classes of large naval vessels with crews that must work in tandem above and below deck, taking control of engine rooms, sonar, navigation, and other ship systems. Naval Tactics & Strategy – Coordinate with shipmates to deliver and load ammunition, launch depth charges, and deploy sea mines in nail biting, tactical naval battles.

– Coordinate with shipmates to deliver and load ammunition, launch depth charges, and deploy sea mines in nail biting, tactical naval battles. In-Depth Ship Simulation – Ship subsystems can be individually destroyed and compartments may become flooded. Seawater must be bailed out and leaks repaired to stay afloat during naval engagements. In critical moments of battle, players must decide between sealing off flooded rooms or risking the total loss of a ship.

– Ship subsystems can be individually destroyed and compartments may become flooded. Seawater must be bailed out and leaks repaired to stay afloat during naval engagements. In critical moments of battle, players must decide between sealing off flooded rooms or risking the total loss of a ship. Submarines – A new threat emerges from the depths. Invisible to conventional intelligence equipment, Submarines can traverse the seas undetected, ambushing convoys and thwarting naval invasions before they begin.

– A new threat emerges from the depths. Invisible to conventional intelligence equipment, Submarines can traverse the seas undetected, ambushing convoys and thwarting naval invasions before they begin. Beach Landings – Players can now deploy directly at sea onto Base Ships and storm beaches using new amphibious landing craft designed to ferry both infantry and armor. Portable harbors can be constructed to supply beachheads and support inland troops after a successful invasion.

– Players can now deploy directly at sea onto Base Ships and storm beaches using new amphibious landing craft designed to ferry both infantry and armor. Portable harbors can be constructed to supply beachheads and support inland troops after a successful invasion. Island Warfare – The world of Foxhole has been expanded with new water-based regions. Complete with strategic islands and offshore oil platforms, these new territories set the stage for thrilling new naval campaigns.

– The world of Foxhole has been expanded with new water-based regions. Complete with strategic islands and offshore oil platforms, these new territories set the stage for thrilling new naval campaigns. Towing – Trucks, Half-Tracks, and other specialized vehicles can now attach and tow field weapons and other equipment, increasing mobility on the battlefield.

– Trucks, Half-Tracks, and other specialized vehicles can now attach and tow field weapons and other equipment, increasing mobility on the battlefield. Trailers – Three specialized types of transport trailers allow additional resources, materials, and fuel to be hauled on cargo runs to the front.

– Three specialized types of transport trailers allow additional resources, materials, and fuel to be hauled on cargo runs to the front. Additional New Content – Naval Warfare also includes a new Heavy Duty Truck class, deployable field guns, heavy mobile artillery, player built ballistic rocket sites, and more.

