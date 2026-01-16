Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Foxhole, Siege Camp

Foxhole Announces Tenth Anniversary Airborne Update

Foxhole is getting a new massive update with Airborne content to celebrate the game's tenth anniversary in the skies next month

Article Summary Foxhole celebrates its tenth anniversary with a massive Airborne update coming in February.

Players can now operate recon planes, fighters, and bombers in intense new air warfare scenarios.

New features include paratrooper deployments, aircraft logistics, and anti-air defense systems.

Naval gameplay expands with new ships, aircraft carriers, and multi-region maritime battle zones.

Indie game developer and publisher Siege Camp has announced a new massive update coming to Foxhole, as the game celebrates its Tenth Anniversary. The game has been given over 60 updates across a decade of content, with a few changes here and there from its original concept to expand the game. This latest update brings the fight to the skies with air-based warfare, bringing in several aircraft from the era and more to put a new layer of fighting on the battlefield. We have more details below and a new trailer above, as the content launches on February 9.

Foxhole – Airborne Update

As part of the Airborne update, players can build and operate squadrons of recon planes, fighters, bombers, and other specialized aircraft, taking part in air-to-air battles, bombing runs, and supply line disruption. Every pilot, gunner, and crewman is a player working in various roles. Aircraft are produced, armed, and repaired by player-based ground crews using production facilities, hangars, and airfields in the world.

The update also introduces paratroopers, allowing squads to deploy behind hostile lines to disrupt enemy logistics and infrastructure. Naval forces have received a refresh with new ships and the addition of the aircraft carrier, which enables aircraft to launch and conduct missions from offshore locations. These features are supported by new multi-region islands and expanded maritime areas, which increase the depth and scope of both naval and air engagements.

Air Warfare: Air-based operations with player crewed fighters, bombers, and other aircraft

Aircraft Logistics: Aircraft production and ground crew gameplay for repairing and rearming planes

Air Defense: Recon planes, radar installations, and anti-air emplacements for detecting and defending against air raids

Paratroopers: Airborne deployments behind enemy lines

Naval Update: New ships classes and aircraft carriers for offshore air missions

World Expansion & Visuals: New islands, maritime regions, and upgraded visuals

