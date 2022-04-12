Fracked Reveals Release Date For PC VR Platforms Next Month

VR publisher nDreams announced today that they will be bringing their action game Fracked over to several PC VR platforms in May. Previously the game had been tied down as a PlayStation exclusive, but it appears that deal has finally run out as the company is looking to bring the game over to HTC Vive Pro, Valve Index, and Rift S headsets. As well as Meta Quest and Quest 2 as those who own those systems will be able to take part in the game via the Oculus Link Cable or Air Link. Best we can tell, this will be the entire game that's been released to date, with all of the upgrades and updated content the game has received so far. You can get a look at how it will run on PC with the trailer below as the game will officially be released for PC on May 5th, 2022.

Stranded in a remote mountain facility, you play as a reluctant hero forced into a final stand between the planet and a legion of interdimensional enemies. Take aim and run head-first into the action as you shoot, ski, and climb your way across an extreme adventure. Experience innovative VR gunplay that blends improvised run and gun combat with 1:1 grabbable cover. Move freely around the battlefield to outflank, outsmart, and outgun your foes using deadly, fully interactive weapons. Seamlessly transition between a host of free movement methods. Physically lean on your skis to master slopes at high speed and reach out and hold on for your life as you climb and zipline far above the ground. No rails. No limits. No mercy. Take on an interdimensional army that combines hive mind mentality with gun-wielding supremacy. Fracked is in-your-face action with a cutting commentary on corporate greed and the climate change emergency. Save the day, to save the world.