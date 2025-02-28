Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Guitar Studio, FragPunk

FragPunk Confirms March Launch Date With Seasonal Trailer

FragPunk has been conmfirmed for release next week, as the devs have shown off the content coming to the game in Season One

Article Summary FragPunk launches March 6, 2025, with exciting Season One content on PC and consoles.

Experience dynamic 5v5 hero battles with 150+ Shard Cards for endless gameplay variations.

Choose from 13 heroes, 20 weapons, and 10+ immersive maps for thrilling combat diversity.

Stunning visuals and fast-paced action keep you engaged in each 2.5-minute round.

Developer Bad Guitar Studio and publisher NetEase Games have revealed what's on the way for the first season of FragPunk, set to be released next week for PC and consoles. The team released a new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off the content that will be a part of the game's first season, set to launch with the game on March 6, 2025. Enjoy the footage!

FragPunk

FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with power-up cards that change the rules of combat! Choose your hero, tweak your weapon loadout, and pick from a selection of cards that change every round to gain the upper hand against your opponents!

Bend the Rules With Shard Cards: No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same. Discover over 150 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round, creating new and unique combinations that create infinite possibilities! Cards can amplify your jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf your bullets in flame or turn them into chain lightning, and even may resurrect you and your team!

No two rounds of FragPunk are ever the same. Discover over 150 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round, creating new and unique combinations that create infinite possibilities! Cards can amplify your jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf your bullets in flame or turn them into chain lightning, and even may resurrect you and your team! Frantic 5v5 Hero Shooter: Each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! The short TTK means you have to aim well and react fast to win the fight. Pick between 13 heroes with diverse abilities, customize your weapon combination, choose your cards, and get ready for a fight!

Each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so get a move on! The short TTK means you have to aim well and react fast to win the fight. Pick between 13 heroes with diverse abilities, customize your weapon combination, choose your cards, and get ready for a fight! Variety That Fuels Replayability: Pick your favorite hero from a selection of 13, each with their own unique abilities. Find your favorite guns among the 20 available, some of which have special abilities, like shooting faster over time, bursts, and more! Discover new hero, weapon, and card combinations and develop your personal combat style!

Pick your favorite hero from a selection of 13, each with their own unique abilities. Find your favorite guns among the 20 available, some of which have special abilities, like shooting faster over time, bursts, and more! Discover new hero, weapon, and card combinations and develop your personal combat style! Immersive Maps & Vibrant Visuals: The game will have 10+ maps in total at launch, which include 7 Shard Clash maps. Prepare for rich map designs and mixed visual effects including collages, graffiti and a blend of realistic and stylized textures. Feast your eyes on bold colors, sharp shapes and dynamic lines to provide you with diverse visual experiences while the bullets fly.

