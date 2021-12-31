Free Fire Releases New Alpine Map Ahead Of New Year's Day

Garena is kicking off 2022 properly in Free Fire as the company has loaded a new update that includes an all-new map called Alpine. The map will throw you into the middle of the tundra, so to speak, as you have an island that is mostly mountains and snow with some prime locations for epic battles. The update also comes with a new ranked season and several collectibles that will be around for a month or so, but you won't have time to think about that as you learn the new map. Jere's more details from the devs as the map officially goes live at 4pm PT.

Free Fire: Alpine Map

Alpine is a southern island and was originally a fishing village before becoming a military outpost during the winter war, where Team Elite fought hard against villains Mr. Red and Yeti over the stolen energy core. Key features of Alpine include:

Vantage: The Vantage zone is composed of several buildings with different structures, and several wide roads shuttle between them. The warehouse in the center of the area has become a crucial position to control the conflict.

Railroad: The Railroad zone takes the station as the main centre point with several cabins on the platform. Whether you are on the platform or the main body of the station, the commanding height flyover is a core point to be contested for. There is no safe zone in this area and players need to be vigilant at all times to avoid becoming the prey of others.

Dock: Except for two warehouses, there are no other buildings in the dock area. Instead, there is a structure composed of a large number of containers.

River Mouth: The houses in River Mouth are distributed in an orderly and close manner, making it easy to identify who you are. Players can easily collect the materials they need to arm themselves in this area, but they may also encounter the enemy at the corner of the street.

Fusion: The mixed area takes the central hall as the competition point and is surrounded by supporting buildings. The layered structure makes it impossible to approach the entrance of the building freely from the ground, and it is necessary to enter the scope of the foundation from the steps first.