Free Fire World Series 2022 Will Take Place In Singapore

Garena revealed this morning that the Free Fire World Series 2022 would be coming to the Island of Sentosa in Singapore this May. In case you might be wondering, Sentosa is located just off Singapore's southern coast and has slowly been becoming a sport for esports events to be held within the APAC region. This will be one of the biggest events to come to the island, especially over the past few years with the pandemic putting a bit of a hold on everything. Garena is aiming to make this an in-person event and is working to ensure all events fall within public health protocols and travel policies. You can read up more on the event below as it will be taking place from May 14th-21st, 2022.

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa will take place in May this year, with the Play-ins taking place on May 14 and the Finals on May 21. The World Series highlights Garena's continued efforts to excite the global community with competitive and engaging esports content, while prioritising the safety of all involved. Garena will ensure that all activities are in line with prevailing public health protocols and travel policies. FFWS 2022 Sentosa will bring 22 teams from across 13 regions for the opportunity to be crowned Free Fire world champions. The Play-ins will feature 12 teams battling it out to earn a spot at the Finals the following week. The top 2 teams from the Play-ins will join the 10 top-seeded teams, and form the 12 teams who will compete to be winners of the FFWS 2022 Sentosa. The teams will battle over 6 rounds – across 3 maps – to be the last one standing, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills. The Finals of the FFWS 2021 SG hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent online viewers, which is the highest peak viewership of any esports match in history, excluding Chinese platforms, according to Esports Charts.