Free League Announces The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying For 5E

Free League Publishing revealed this morning that they will be releasing The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying for Fifth Edition. This will be a brand new edition of The One Ring RPG, originally designed by Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi, only now, they will be opening the game up with a 5E adaptation to allow for different mechanics, character builds, lands to explore, and what could possibly be a more enriched experience. Now the time has come to open Middle-earth for even more roleplayers with a brand new 5E adaptation.

Set within the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, this version of The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying will feature six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a robust bestiary, and a comprehensive set of rules. Everything a GM and players will need for original journeys, councils, artifacts, and magic use. The series will start with two books, the first one being a core compendium, which will be up for pre-order this Fall. The second one will be a scenario module entitled Shire Adventures, which as you can imagine, will probably feature Hobbits getting into mischief. Both books will be released as physical editions and PDF format, set to be released sometime in Q1 2023. We have more info from the publisher below.

First released in 2011, The One Ring was hailed as the best attempt at bringing Middle-earth to the gaming table to date. Now the time has come for the game to enter a new era and bring new players further into the Twilight of the Third Age with a new 5E conversion. The year is 2965 of the Third Age and the Shadow is returning. Rumors of strange things happening outside the borders of civilized lands are spreading and they sometimes reach the ears of individuals who recognize the sinister truth they hide. You are part of such a company of heroes seeking adventure. Restless warriors, curious scholars and wanderers, eager to seek what was lost or explore what was forgotten. Together, you are entering the Lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…