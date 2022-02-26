Frost Fatales 2022 Will Kick Off On Twitch This Sunday

Games Done Quick will be starting their latest speedrun charity event, Frost Fatales 2022, this coming Sunday for a solid week on Twitch. If you're not familiar with this one, starting on February 27th and running all the way to March 6th, you will see women speedrunners show off their skills as they run through a ton of old-school and current video games. All while raising money for charity in the process. You will see dozens upon dozens of games tackled by some of the best as quickly as possible, with titles including Akurra, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Ducktales, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, Twin Dragons, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, I Am Fish, Mass Effect, Resident Evil 2, Super Mario World, Pokémon, and more!

For those of you looking to check it out or looking for a very specific game, you can check out the complete schedule for details. There's also still time to submit prizes for people who donate during specific hours, and if you're looking to take that on, you can check out that info here.

Flame Fatales 2022 will be held in support of Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls around the world go to school. Viewers will be able to directly support the charity by making donations on the Games Done Quick homepage. This past Summer, Flame Fatales 2021 raised more than $127,000 for the charity. One hundred percent of all donations received during Flame Fatales 2022 will go to the charity. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world's most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, Malala Fund, Doctors Without Borders, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised over $34 million in total for charity.