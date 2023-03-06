Frost Fatales 2023 Raises Over $150K For Games Done Quick Games Done Quick is proud to announce that Frost Fatales 2023 raised over $150,000 for the Malala Fund this past week.

Games Done Quick announced today that Frost Fatales 2023 raised over $150k over the past week, all of which will be going to the Malala Fund. In case you weren't aware, this is the winter version of GDQ's all-women speedrunning event, in which we saw over 65 different speedruns happen over the course of eight days, live on the organization's Twitch channel. As usual, there were a number of cool highlights from the event, all of which have individually been uploaded to the company's YouTube channel for you to check out the individual streams you're most interested in. We got more info on this year's results below as we now set our sights on Awesome Games Done Quick happening this Summer.

"Malala Fund is a non-profit that works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world. Last summer's event, Flame Fatales, raised over $135,000 for the charity, and this week's marathon included a video from Malala for the Frame Fatales community. She spoke about Malala Fund's work, answered questions about video games, and left the community with a message: 'You have to begin by believing in yourself for any change that you want to see … This is a message for women and everybody else. You can play a significant role in making this world a better place for all.'"

"This year, the event had 16 Frame Fatales members in-studio all week managing the marathon's audio, stream tech, and production. It also featured 9 in-studio runs, more than any other year, complete with in-person couch commentary! Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world's most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organization for Autism Research, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised more than $43.9 million in total for charity."