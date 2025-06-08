Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cephalofair Games, Frosthaven, Snapshot Games

Frosthaven Video Game To Drop Demo During Steam Next Fest

Wanna try the video game version of Frosthaven currently in development? A free Steam Next Fest demo will be released this week

Article Summary Frosthaven video game demo launches during Steam Next Fest, June 9-16, for PC players.

The game is a deep tactical RPG, faithfully adapting the popular Frosthaven board game experience.

Features six unique starting classes, online co-op multiplayer, and a dynamic campaign world.

Early Access will offer 35+ quests with more content and character classes coming as development continues.

Arc Games and Snapshot Games announced this weekend that they will have a free demo for the video game adaptation of the tabletop title Frosthaven available for Steam Next Fest. The two companies have been working with Admodee and Cephalofair Games to present a genuine digital version of the popular board game, and now they're ready to let fans have a taste of the title. From June 9-16, you'll be able to play a limited version of the game, as we suspect this will also serve as a moment to announce the Early Access date, rumored to be happening this Fall. For now, enjoy the latest trailer giving you an overview of the title.

Frosthaven

An evolution of the Frosthaven board game experience, the dark fantasy tactical RPG serves as a spiritual successor to Gloomhaven and is developed by Snapshot Games. Players can expect deep mechanics and challenging yet immensely satisfying gameplay both in Single Player and Co-Op Online Multiplayer. Seasoned veterans of the original board game or Gloomhaven will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of Frosthaven. Newcomers can start their first adventure with difficulty modes tailored to their skill level. Improved UX and quality-of-life features will ensure all players can enjoy their experience. The brand-new character classes, each featuring unique playstyles and abilities, makes it so that every decision matters. Players must balance risk and reward, working towards the best synergies between the classes comprising their party. Carefully managing resources is paramount to progress through a gripping campaign, set in a vast world filled with menacing enemies and diverse environments.

Unique Characters: Choose from six starting character classes—including the Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Additional classes will be unlocked as you progress your campaign. Each class features its own unique abilities and playstyle to master.

Choose from six starting character classes—including the Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Additional classes will be unlocked as you progress your campaign. Each class features its own unique abilities and playstyle to master. Deep Tactical Combat: Engage in deep, tactical turn-based combat, testing your skills against an array of new enemies and formidable bosses. Utilize an ability card system that requires careful planning to unleash devastating attacks, execute powerful combos, and try keeping your party members alive.

Engage in deep, tactical turn-based combat, testing your skills against an array of new enemies and formidable bosses. Utilize an ability card system that requires careful planning to unleash devastating attacks, execute powerful combos, and try keeping your party members alive. Build Your Outpost: Manage the Outpost, constructing and upgrading various buildings, unlocking new game features and mechanics.

Manage the Outpost, constructing and upgrading various buildings, unlocking new game features and mechanics. A Stunning World To Explore: A stunning art style, highly detailed models and textures, and expressive animations all bring the world of Frosthaven to life. Be ready to explore diverse biomes, changing seasons, and dynamic environments as your adventure progresses.

A stunning art style, highly detailed models and textures, and expressive animations all bring the world of Frosthaven to life. Be ready to explore diverse biomes, changing seasons, and dynamic environments as your adventure progresses. An Ever-Growing Experience: The Early Access release launches with 35+ quests across Acts 1 and 2, with over 130 total quests planned for the campaign as development continues. The included Tutorial and Introductory quest line allows both new and old players to get accommodated with the basic mechanics and gameplay.

The Early Access release launches with 35+ quests across Acts 1 and 2, with over 130 total quests planned for the campaign as development continues. The included Tutorial and Introductory quest line allows both new and old players to get accommodated with the basic mechanics and gameplay. Co-Op Online Multiplayer: Frosthaven supports 2-4 players so you can play with your friends anywhere and at any time

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!