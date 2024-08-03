Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Releases Fourth Dev Diary About Human Nature

Frostpunk 2 released a brand new developer diary this week, giving us a glimpse into the choices of your citizens and their behavior

11 Bit Studios released a new developer diary this week for Frostpunk 2, as the team takes a deeper dive into the will of the people and human behavior. When it comes to the people the entire city runs on a combination of power and influence. Garner too little of it, and no one listens. Too much and people think you a dictator. The balance must be struck by finding the will of the people and helping them forge ahead without it costing you everything. Enjoy the video above, as we're waiting for the game to be released on September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days. More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging. Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances. Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives. Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

